Upton residents turn to WhatsApp to fight crime

A group of residents are harnessing the power of social media to fight crime and build community spirit.

The Upton Triangle Neighbourhood Watch Group was set up to keep people aware of suspicious or criminal behaviour happening in the Upton Court Road, Lascelles Road and Quaves Road area.

The group initially launched on Facebook but branched out to WhatsApp 18 months ago by setting up four groups for SOS emergencies, crime intelligence sharing, socialising and business networking.

Nav Mohindra, who helped launch the group, said: “We initially launched the Facebook group SL3 7P following a number of burglaries, car break-ins and dash-cam thefts in the area.

“We thought, if this is happening in a better part of Slough then what’s happening in the worst part?”

Following the success on Facebook, groups have been launched on the WhatsApp messsenger service to provide a platform for people to share instant updates and intelligence about crime in the area.

Nav said the overall aim was to ensure the police are not called out unnecessarily and pointed to incidents such as burglar alarms going off as something nearby residents can check to see if any further action is required. He added: “At the moment the police are stretched and we just wanted to help them however we can.”

Group ambassadors also represent each street and are available to offer support to residents.

The four WhatsApp groups have amassed almost 600 members and led to the establishment of women’s coffee mornings and networking events.

“It has improved mental health and wellbeing,” Nav said.