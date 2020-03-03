Western House Academy opens outdoor activity area

A Cippenham school has opened a new outdoor activity area for its youngest pupils.

Western House Academy, in Richards Way, has completed its early years outdoor activity area for the 90 children in its reception classes.

The play area was officially opened by chair of governors, Simon Carter, on Monday, February 24.

After the ribbon was cut, the children were allowed to explore and enjoy the new facility.

The new outdoor activity area.

Principal, Coral Snowden, said: “This is a clear signal of how important we believe it is to build early momentum and confidence in these critical early years.

“This area is something we have been working towards for a long time and I am delighted it is now a reality.”