Arbour Park stages Football vs Homophobia match to tackle discrimination

An exhibition match in support of the Football vs Homophobia campaign took place at the home of Slough Town.

Players took to the field at Arbour Park to raise awareness of the initiative which aims to challenge discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression at all levels of the game.

Representatives from the Berks & Bucks FA, the Football Association, Slough Borough Council, the Oxfordshire FA, Soho Football Club, Left Footers Football Club, Slough JustPlay and the International Gay and Lesbian Football Association featured in the match.

The event on Sunday, February 23 formed part of the Berks & Bucks FA’s commitment to supporting equality in the game.

Last month marked Football vs Homophobia’s month of action where people and organisations across the game were urged to support the anti-discrimination campaign by staging matches and spreading the message on social media.

Simon Wears, football development manager and inclusion lead at Berks & Bucks FA, said: “Our fixture in support of Football vs Homophobia at Arbour Park in Slough was a brilliant way for us to promote ‘Football #ForAll’ and show our support to this important campaign along with some of our key partners from across the region.

“In addition to supporting the Football v Homophobia campaign, the event also provided an important opportunity for us to raise awareness of how to report discrimination, through The FA’s new Tell Us – We’ll Tackle It campaign which aims to encourage all participants and spectators to report any acts of discrimination that they witness within grassroots football.”