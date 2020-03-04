Firefighters brave the rain to raise £1939 at charity car wash

Firefighters had a helping hand from a church minister during a charity car wash at Slough Fire Station.

Crews managed to hose down dozens of cars while also attending seven call-outs during a busy shift on Saturday.

They were assisted by 73-year-old Jim Dashper, who has served as the chaplain for Slough, Langley and Windsor fire stations for the past 23 years.

Jim, a lay minister at St Peter’s Church in Iver, said: “We started in the morning and it was more or less constant right through to 4pm.

“We always have busy days on our car washes and the people of Slough are very supportive.”

In total, the event raised £1939 for The Fire Fighters Charity to help it continue its support for crews and their families across the country.