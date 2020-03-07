Seven out of eight shops pass illegal knife sales test

Seven out of eight shops in the town passed a police test to see if they would sell knives illegally to underage customers.

The test on Tuesday, February 18 involved test purchases of knives carried out by Slough Safeguarding team, with the assistance of an underage person accompanied by an officer in plain clothes.

It is illegal to sell a knife to anyone under 18, unless it has a folding blade that is three inches long or less.

“We're delighted to report that seven out of the eight shops tested passed with flying colours,” said the team.

However, some residents, responding to a post on Facebook about the results, expressed concern about the one shop that failed the test.

Thames Valley Police has said it cannot confirm which shops passed or failed.

“This may harm our relationship with shops when we need to work together to ensure they comply with the law,” a spokesperson explained.

“These test purchases are carried out to educate shop owners around the law. We want to work with stakeholders to keep our communities safe,” he added.