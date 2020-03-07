SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 07
13 °C
Sun, 08
11 °C
Mon, 09
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Slough Borough Council will no longer accept cash payments from May

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    The borough council will cease to accept cash at any of its offices from early May.

    At present, MyCouncil in Slough High Street takes cash payments for a number of council services, including council tax, rents, business rates and taxi licensing.

    From Monday, May 11, residents will have to pay by card – online, at a kiosk, via phone or by direct debit.

    Joe Carter, director of transformation, said: “In these modern times, people needing to come into town on weekdays at certain hours is ridiculously old-fashioned.

    “Very few people don’t have a phone. With the alternative payment methods, residents and businesses will be able to pay 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved