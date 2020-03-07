Slough Borough Council will no longer accept cash payments from May

03:00PM, Saturday 07 March 2020
The borough council will cease to accept cash at any of its offices from early May.
At present, MyCouncil in Slough High Street takes cash payments for a number of council services, including council tax, rents, business rates and taxi licensing.
From Monday, May 11, residents will have to pay by card – online, at a kiosk, via phone or by direct debit.
Joe Carter, director of transformation, said: “In these modern times, people needing to come into town on weekdays at certain hours is ridiculously old-fashioned.
“Very few people don’t have a phone. With the alternative payment methods, residents and businesses will be able to pay 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
