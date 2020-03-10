First Slough case of coronavirus confirmed by Public Health England

The first Slough case of coronavirus has been confirmed.

Figures released today by Public Health England revealed one person has been diagnosed with the illness in the borough.

As of 9am today, 26,261 people have been tested for the virus, named Covid-19, in the UK with 373 patients testing positive.

The Express understands the case involved a resident with a Slough borough postcode but it is not yet known if they were in the area when the positive test was confirmed.

Updates to follow.