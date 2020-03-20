Man in 'serious condition' following stabbing in Slough

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Slough.

Officers were called at 6.05pm yesterday (Thursday) to reports of an attack in Chatfield.

Upon arrival they found a man in his 20s who had suffered a number of stab wounds.

He has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, Thames Valley Police said.

No arrests have been made.

The offender is described as a white man, about 6ft tall and was wearing a full dark coloured tracksuit.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Will Crowther, of Force CID based at Slough, said: “This is a serious incident which has left a man in hospital with multiple stab wounds.

“We currently have scene watches in place in Chatfield and Bodmin Avenue, and have already executed a number of search warrants in connection with this investigation.

“I appreciate the concern this will cause in the local community, but at this early stage of our investigation, I believe that the offender and victim are known to each other.

“I am appealing for anybody that saw the incident, or witnessed anything in Fairlie Road, Chatfield or Bodmin Avenue, to please contact police, quoting reference 43200092508.

“If you have dash-cam, I would ask you to please check this and if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation, please get in touch.

“If you don’t wish to speak directly with police, you can make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”