Slough Foodbank appeals for helpers

An appeal for helpers has been issued by Slough Foodbank as it aims to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity, which is part of the Trussell Trust network, has seen its volunteer numbers depleted as people protect themselves from the spread of Covid-19.

Foodbank manager Sue Sibany-King said: “We’ve lost about one third of our workforce because most people are 70 or over and a lot are self-isolating due to various health issues and that’s why we’re really up against it.”

The service is operating behind closed doors at distribution centres at Slough Baptist Church, the Langley Community Association Hall and St Andrew’s Church to minimise the potential spread of virus.

Pre-packed food parcels are being compiled at these locations.

The charity is still operating with its voucher system and those requiring emergency food need to be referred by an agency such as Citizens Advice.

Slough’s Covid-19 Mutual Aid group is also giving support which could include offering home delivery of food parcels to those particularly in need.

Sue added: “We are just going to help each other as much as we can.”

Anyone who is able to spare time to help the charity is asked to email office@slough.foodbank.org.uk for further information.