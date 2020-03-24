Restaurants could face prosecution for failing to comply with new Government measures

New powers have been given to Slough Borough Council to legally enforce the Government directive for cafes and restaurants to close their seating areas.

Venues can only offer takeaway food under new measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

If cafes and restaurants fail to follow the rules, they will be advised to comply by the council.

But if they continue to flout the new measures they could face prosecution.

Anyone with information about establishments remaining open should email foodandsafety@slough.gov.uk with information.

The council has closed some of its public-facing services in response to the impact of Covid-19.

The following venues are closed until further notice:

MyCouncil in Slough High Street

Landmark Place off Slough High Street

Libraries including The Curve, Cippenham, Langley and Britwell

The Curve will only be open to residents accessing the registrar service. Only contact the registrar if the baby has been born in Slough.

Residents using concessionary bus passes will be able to travel on buses before 9.30am in order to access supermarkets which are opening early for the elderly.

The council is also working with Slough Council for Voluntary Service to co-ordinate services to reach more people in the borough who need assistance.

Volunteers who want to help out those in need should contact www.sloughcvs.org for details.