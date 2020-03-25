Attempted murder arrest in connection with Slough stabbing

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Slough.

The arrest is in connection with an incident on Thursday, March 19 where another man suffered a number of stab wounds in Chatfield.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since been discharged.

Police arrested the 21-year-old man, from Slough, on Sunday and he has been released on conditional police bail until April 20.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Will Crowther, of Force CID, based at Slough, said: “We continue to investigate this serious incident and have now made an arrest.

“I would like to renew our appeal to anybody who believes that they witnessed this incident to contact 101, quoting reference 43200092508.

“The man arrested has been released on bail while our investigation continues.”

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.