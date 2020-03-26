Flowers and food parcels delivered to hard-working hospital staff

Bunches of flowers and food parcels were delivered to hard-working staff at Wexham Park Hospital this week.

Slough resident Ajmal Azaz, from Stoke Poges Lane, organised the care packages as a show of support to the nurses and doctors who are working to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ajmal teamed up with the Slough Islamic Trust, Chalvey Supermarket and Treatz dessert parlour, in the High Street, to deliver parcels containing tinned food, cupcakes and toiletries to the hospital on Monday.

More businesses across the town have also been showing their support with staff at Grill Street, Farnham Road, rustling up 100 boxes of hot food for officers at Thames Valley Police and ambulance crews based in Whitby Road.

Ajmal and his team of volunteers also dropped off flowers and chocolates to staff at the James Elliman Academy on Wednesday.

He said: “What struck me was people do want to do their bit but they don’t know how to go about doing it.

“A number of people got in touch because they desperately want to help.”

Ajmal, who works as a barrister, is co-ordinating a food drop-off service for those who are vulnerable or are unable to leave the house due to self-isolation.

Call 07980 542717 for more details.