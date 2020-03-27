Tory councillor criticises delay over fixing lifts at town centre car park

The leader of the opposition has criticised the council over its delay in fixing lifts at a town centre car park.

The lifts at Herschel Street Car Park have been out of action for several months, with a repair date yet to be confirmed.

Cllr Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) hit out at the delay during a discussion about the future of parking in the borough on Tuesday, March 17.

He said: “Herschel is a bit of a bug bear for me; one of the reasons is, it’s got how many disabled parking bays? 10?

“They are all unusable for the majority of disabled people and have been for the past several months because we haven’t fixed the lifts.”

He added: “I have asked time and time again how long will it be before those lifts are fixed and back in place. Not only because of my concerns for disabled people that need to use them, but it also plays a part in the strategy of this building in being able to rent out the top floor.”

Kam Hothi, the council’s team leader for parking, told members of the Neighbourhood and Community Services Scrutiny Panel that the council’s property services team has placed an order for new lifts but did not confirm when they will be installed.

She added: “There was a delay, due to looking at the whole car parking strategy within the town centre, but I can confirm a lift order has been placed which, I agree, will make access much better for those that require to use it.”

The meeting, at the council’s Windsor Road headquarters, was the penultimate one before the council took the decision to cancel all non-essential meetings due to the COVID-19 crisis.