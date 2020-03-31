Masjid Al Jannah mosque makes pizza donations to Wexham Park Hospital

10:45AM, Tuesday 31 March 2020
Representatives from the Masjid Al Jannah mosque delivered stacks of pizzas to frontline NHS staff at Wexham Park Hospital.
Newly-elected president Hamjath Aneef, vice-president Nazeer Marzook and treasurer Akram Azeez dropped their donations off on Thursday (March 26).
Faleel Marikkar, volunteer at the Stoke Road mosque, said: “This humanitarian act is to show the solidarity that the Sri Lankan Muslim community in Slough have for the hard-working NHS staff who are working tirelessly putting their own lives at risk and working 24/7.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Members of staff at Wexham Park Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, and the elderly care ward affected has been closed to new admissions for two weeks.
The first Slough case of coronavirus has been confirmed.