Police continue appeal for witnesses to Britwell shooting

Thames Valley Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses following a shooting in Britwell.

At about 9.20pm on Thursday the victim, a 26-year-old man, was sitting with a friend in a white Ford Luton style box van in Wentworth Avenue.

Police said two men then approached the vehicle and fired a gunshot through the passenger window, hitting the victim in the shoulder.

The wounded man was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery but he has now been discharged.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

He has since been released under investigation.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “We are carrying out a full and thorough investigation into this serious incident and have made an arrest.

“Our investigation is progressing and we are carrying out a range of enquiries. However, it is still very important that anyone with any information relating to this offence contacts us as soon as possible.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, no matter how small, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference number 43200098658.”