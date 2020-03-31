Community effort sees meals delivered daily to vulnerable Slough residents

More than 100 meals a day are being delivered by the Slough Outreach team as part of the One Slough community response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Slough Borough Council has teamed up with the Slough Council for Voluntary Service to work alongside community groups in the town and co-ordinate help for vulnerable people.

Langley College, part of the Windsor Forest Colleges Group, has opened its kitchens and provided a team of four skilled chefs to rustle up food.

This has then been delivered by Slough Outreach to rough sleepers who have been placed in temporary housing.

Shin Dother, founder of Slough Outreach, said: “It’s been really good to have so many people coming together, stepping up, putting differences aside and working together.

“I love to be of service and it’s so important at a time like this to come together with so many others, it’s great to see.”

He added: “We’ve had lots of donations coming in and more offers of help from local Gurdwaras and temples who are ready to provide support.

“It is re-assuring to know that we have the resources to meet the need when the time arises.”

Visit www.sloughcvs.org/covid19/ for more detail on the services on offer.