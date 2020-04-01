Housebuilder behind Horlicks Factory redevelopment to spend £5.25million on Slough regeneration

The housebuilder in charge of redeveloping the former Horlicks Factory site has announced how it plans to spend £5.25 million on improving the town’s infrastructure.

Berkeley Homes will put £2.2 million towards sustainable transport initiatives and public transport improvements and £1.9 million on education in the borough.

Almost £500,000 has been earmarked for improving parks in the town while £750,000 will go towards education and training initiatives.

The multi-million pound funding package forms part of the agreement struck between the developer and the council when planning permission was granted by the council for up to 1300 homes at the Stoke Poges Lane site in November.

Deana Everingham, regional sales and marketing director at Berkeley Homes, said: “Slough Borough Council is driving an ambitious regeneration programme and we look forward to collaborating with them and local residents to shape a fantastic new neighbourhood and help Slough deliver their vision.”

She added: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to transform such an iconic building with years of heritage, into a vibrant new community.”

The iconic red brick factory, formerly owned by pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline, will be partially demolished but the striking chimney and clock tower will be retained.

Homes will vary from one-bed studio flats to three-bed properties, with 325, 25 per cent, classed as affordable housing.

Just 441 car parking spaces are proposed on the site with a private permit system set to be used.

Josie Wragg, chief executive of Slough Borough Council said: “The regeneration of the town centre area is gathering pace and we are excited for this development and the future of the whole area.

“The 106 contributions that Berkeley are making will help make significant improvements to our local infrastructure.”

Berkeley said it plans to start work on the development when enabling works at the site are completed.