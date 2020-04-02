SITE INDEX

    • Number of COVID-19 cases in Slough passes 100

    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Slough has risen to more than 100.

    Figures released by Public Health England yesterday revealed there are now 115 cases of COVID-19 in the borough.

    This represented an increase of 42 from the number of positive tests reported on Monday.

    Neighbouring local authority, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, has 75 confirmed cases of the virus, up 27 from Monday’s figures.

