Number of COVID-19 cases in Slough passes 100

10:28AM, Thursday 02 April 2020
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Slough has risen to more than 100.
Figures released by Public Health England yesterday revealed there are now 115 cases of COVID-19 in the borough.
This represented an increase of 42 from the number of positive tests reported on Monday.
Neighbouring local authority, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, has 75 confirmed cases of the virus, up 27 from Monday’s figures.
Members of staff at Wexham Park Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, and the elderly care ward affected has been closed to new admissions for two weeks.
The first Slough case of coronavirus has been confirmed.