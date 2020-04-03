Social distancing enforcement powers to be used as 'last resort', LPA Commander says

Slough’s new LPA Commander has said the force will only use its new enforcement powers for social distancing as a ‘last resort’.

Police officers can now issue fixed penalty notices, starting at £60, if members of the public do not comply with the Government’s new regulations instructing people to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel.

Superintendent Gavin Wong, in charge of policing in Slough, issued a statement urging the public to remember the measures have been put in place to protect the NHS and save lives.

He said: “Everyone will be aware that the police were given new powers to help reinforce these measures and whilst these are an option to us, we will only use them as a last resort.

“Officers will routinely be stopping members of the public and vehicles to ensure the Government’s advice is being adhered to so please don’t be alarmed if you are stopped and work with us if you are told to return home.”

He added: “I appreciate that the current climate offers up a lot of uncertainty which may make people feel anxious, unsettled and fearful but I want to reassure you that my team and I are still policing your communities, responding to emergencies as well as effecting the Government’s restrictions to stay inside and only go out in very specific circumstances.

“I do however want to say a huge thank you to all of you who are staying inside and keeping our streets clear.

“There have also been many messages of support for my team over the last few weeks which I am grateful for.

“ I would also like to add my thanks to my team for their sterling efforts. They are prepared to put themselves at risk in order to ensure we continue to provide the best service we can and I am very proud of them.”