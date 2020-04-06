Council appeals for donations of spare personal protective equipment

Slough Borough Council is appealing for donations of spare supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect workers and residents who are in constant essential contact.

The council said it is turning to the public and businesses for supplies due to the ‘huge pressure’ on the availability PPE across the country.

Workers who are required to change the PPE between visits include social workers, carers and staff visiting vulnerable families and children.

In particular the council is looking for:

Glasses/goggles

Gloves - single use/disposable

Face Masks - N95, FFP2, FFP3

Aprons - single use, disposable

Hand gel antibacterial - at least 60 per cent alcohol

Any businesses which are not currently operating and have spare supplies are asked to get in touch.

Josie Wragg, chief executive, said: “We would like to assure residents this request for equipment is down to the accessibility of equipment and not because of a lack of funding.

“There is a huge pressure on the availability of this equipment at the moment and we are protecting residents as well as our employees.

“If there are any small businesses that can assist us at this time please get in touch.”

Anyone who has any equipment please email ASC.Commissioning@slough.gov.uk with the details and we will get back to you.

All items must meet health and safety requirements so some donations may not be accepted.