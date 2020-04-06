Call centre launched for isolated Slough residents during COVID-19 crisis

A call centre is now running in Slough for residents who are feeling lonely or need essentials delivered.

The service, launched by the One Slough partnership, will be staffed from 9am to 4pm on weekdays and from 10am to 3pm at weekends.

Those in need should call 01753 944198 or visit www.slough.cvs.org/covid19.

One Slough is a collaboration between Slough Borough Council, the Slough Council for Voluntary Service (SCVS) and a number of volunteer groups and businesses to support the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Ketan Gandhi, from Slough Borough Council, said: “We are working with Slough CVS, the local voluntary sector and businesses to provide a co-ordinated approach to ensure that we provide essential services to people who need it.”

The call centre is for residents who are lonely, isolated or need essentials including hot meals and food supplies delivered.

This includes people who are deemed to be at risk during the coronavirus outbreak such as those aged over 70 or with underlying health conditions.

Ramesh Kukar, from SCVS, said: “We have extended our wellbeing service and it is thanks to volunteers, such as Lesley Michaelis from Home-Start Slough and SBC staff led by Kam Bhatti, that we have managed to coordinate our efforts and bring this service to Slough residents.”