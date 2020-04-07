Chalvey Household Waste and Recycling Centre closed with 'immediate effect'

Chalvey Household Waste and Recycling Centre has closed with ‘immediate effect’ due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The council has decided to shut the facility, in White Hart Road, to prevent people making unnecessary trips from their homes.

Chalvey HWRC was the only waste site which remained open in the Thames Valley and among 37 per cent of sites which remained open nationally.

The council said it had seen people travelling from as far as Aylesbury to dispose of waste in recent days and this had led to traffic queues.

Josie Wragg, chief executive, said: “It is with regret that we need to close Chalvey HWRC.

“We had kept it open for essential use only but regrettably many people from both within the borough and from neighbouring boroughs have been making non essential journeys putting themselves and our operatives at avoidable risk.

“There are still weekly collection services for refuse and recycling and fortnightly collection of green bins, so if people use the bins correctly all their waste should fit into their allocated bins.”

Residents who are clearing out attics, sheds and garages will now be required to keep their waste at home until the public health emergency is over and the site reopens.

The council warned people against burning household or DIY waste as this can contravene nuisance regulations.

A maximum fine of £50,000 and/or six months imprisonment can also be issued for anyone caught fly-tipping in the borough.

The council’s refuse, recycling and green bin collection rounds are still operating normally.

Green bins for garden waste can be ordered by calling 01753 475111.

The waste transfer station for the disposal of commercial waste from businesses involved in providing critical services will remain open. Only card payments will be accepted.