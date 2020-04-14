SITE INDEX

    • Ahmadiyya Muslim Community donate essential food to Slough Outreach

    Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough have been donating dozens of shopping bags packed with essential food to Slough Outreach.

    President Atiq Ahmad Bhatti dropped off the latest donations of non-perishable items including cereal, rice and flour on Saturday.

    The goods will now be distributed to vulnerable people across the borough who are in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Mr Bhatti said: “With what we are all going through with the coronavirus pandemic, the Government lockdown and trying to stay safe, we must never forget the elderly and vulnerable who are open to the elements and truly need 100% help and support.”

    The group also recently made a donation to Runnymede Council following a request it made for essential items.

