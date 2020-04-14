Fugitive who stole thousands from Slough casino jailed for 14 months

A man who fled the country after stealing more than £25,000 from a casino in Slough has been jailed for 14 months.

Remus Pirlea, formerly of Mill Street, Slough, took the money while he was working as the night manager of Admiral Casino in the High Street.

On January 19 last year, CCTV footage captured the 22-year-old removing cash from the gaming machines and stashing it into his coat pockets at about 5am.

He left the casino with more than £25,500 and within three hours had boarded a ferry from the UK to Calais, France.

A European Arrest Warrant was obtained and on January 7, Pirlea returned to the UK and was arrested and charged with theft upon arrival.

He pleaded guilty to one count of theft and appeared for sentencing at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday (April 8).

He was handed 14 months in prison and told to pay £140 costs

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tom Harman of Slough CID said: “This was a high-value theft by an employee of the affected business.

“I am grateful for the support of the casino, the Crown Prosecution Service and our partners in Europe.

“We used a European Arrest Warrant to bring Pirlea back to the UK to face justice.

“I hope that this sentence demonstrates the importance Thames Valley Police places on business crime and the efforts we go to in ensuring we bring offenders to justice even if they try to make their escape out of the country.”