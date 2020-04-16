Trading estate billboards emblazoned with 'Thank You NHS' message

Thank you messages to the NHS have been emblazoned across billboards in the Slough Trading Estate.

SEGRO, owners of the estate, said it wanted to show its appreciation for the work of all NHS workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Paul Lewis, SEGRO’s Thames Valley Regional Director, said: “We swapped our SEGRO red with the NHS blue on the billboards and the signage totems on Slough Trading Estate to show our solidarity with NHS workers and thank them all for all their dedication and hard work during this tough time.

“They and front line workers are doing an amazing job.”