Trading estate billboards emblazoned with 'Thank You NHS' message

11:20AM, Thursday 16 April 2020
Thank you messages to the NHS have been emblazoned across billboards in the Slough Trading Estate.
SEGRO, owners of the estate, said it wanted to show its appreciation for the work of all NHS workers during the COVID-19 crisis.
Paul Lewis, SEGRO’s Thames Valley Regional Director, said: “We swapped our SEGRO red with the NHS blue on the billboards and the signage totems on Slough Trading Estate to show our solidarity with NHS workers and thank them all for all their dedication and hard work during this tough time.
“They and front line workers are doing an amazing job.”
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
This page will be updated throughout the week with the latest news and updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.
Two women who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were being treated at Wexham Park Hospital have died, the trust which runs the hospital confirmed today (Monday).