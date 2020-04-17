Annual eye camp in India gives people the gift of sight

A former president of the Rotary Club of Slough has once again given people in India the gift of sight through a free annual eye camp.

It was the 16th camp for cataract operations Ram Bedi has organised for the people of the villages around the town of Shahabad, in the state of Haryana, 100 miles north of Delhi.

With the help and co-operation of Rotary, Inner Wheel and Rotract Clubs of Shahabad, 343 blind patients were registered and examined at the Shiv Mandir complex for Eye Screening.

Doctors who gave their time freely selected 102 patients to have a cataract operation, which costs £27, at the Dr Veena Choudhrey Foundation Eye Hospital in Shahabad.

The remaining patients were either given medicines or glasses.

Over the years Ram has enabled more than 2,000 people to see, with the help of donations from Slough Rotary Club, and his family and friends.

This year's camp was particularly special for Ram, as he organised it in memory of his loving wife, Shubi, who passed away last year aged 81.

The couple had been married for 63 years.

In February Ram also organised a blood donation camp in memory of his Shubi with the help of local Rotary Club.