Slough MP Tan Dhesi named shadow railways minister

Slough MP Tan Dhesi has pledged to continue the fight for the delivery of the Western Rail Link to Heathrow in his new role as shadow railways minister.

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer appointed Mr Dhesi to his frontbench team last week as part of a raft of changes following the departure of former party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The town’s MP will now serve on Labour’s transport team with the 41-year-old setting his sights on persuading the Government to push ahead with the proposed four-mile rail link between the Great Western Main Line and Heathrow Airport.

He said: “I know that many Slough constituents will be concerned about the delivery of the Western Rail Link to Heathrow scheme.

“Let me reassure Slough constituents that I will continue to fight for that scheme which the Government pledged to deliver in 2012.”

Journey times from Slough to Heathrow could be shortened to six minutes if Network Rail is able to push ahead with the plans, but Government funding for the project is yet to be confirmed.

Mr Dhesi said he wants to hold the Government to account on a transport system he claims has been beset by years of under-performance, delays, cancellations and spiking rail fares.

He added: “We need to ensure that we increase capacity on our rail system, increase the electrification of our trains and deliver a better value for money service while looking after the thousands of key workers who help to operate on a daily basis our railway system.”

All eight of Labour’s South-east MPs have secured places on the party’s new-look frontbench.