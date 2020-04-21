Slough council calls on Muslim communities to follow social distancing advice during Ramadan

Slough Borough Council is calling on Muslim communities to follow the advice of the Muslim Council of Britain during Ramadan.

Ramadan, which is expected to start on Thursday, is the holiest month of the year for Muslims and includes a total fast between sunrise and sunset each day.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place across the country, The Muslim Council of Britain has released advice and information on how to continue the traditions and community spirit of Ramadan without breaching the government regulations on social distancing.

The advice includes top tips for Ramadan at home, including home and virtual iftars where people are encouraged to connect with family and friends via video calls during their evening meals.

There are also sections on keeping healthy during Ramadan, how to cope at home throughout, whether people are working, studying or just staying indoors and advice for Mosques and prayer facilities.

Josie Wragg, chief executive, said: “We know how important Ramadan is to our local communities and Muslims across the world and how different this year is from all others that have come before it.

“We want to encourage our Muslim communities to heed the advice of the Muslim Council of Britain, undertake Ramadan, prayers and iftars in safety, in your own homes with your own households and only meet up virtually online rather than in person.

“We know our communities are sensible and understanding so please encourage each other to adhere to the regulations and keep each other safe and protect key workers.”

She added: “I would like to wish all our Muslim communities Ramadan Mubarak and may this holy time bring you peace and good health.”

Visit https://mcb.org.uk/resources/ramadan/ to download the Muslim Council of Britain’s Ramadan at Home guide.