Slough Cemetery and Crematorium reopened to the public

The Slough Cemetery and Crematorium has reopened to the public.

Last month the grounds in Stoke Road closed, other than for those attending crematorium services or burials, in response to Government guidance on social distancing.

But Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick clarified at a press conference on Saturday that burial grounds should remain open to allow people to pay their respects to loved ones.

Slough Borough Council has said visitors to the cemetery will need to abide by the following rules:

• enter the site through the gates off Lismore Park, and not through the main gates to the crematorium off Stoke Road

• park in the layby areas off the paths through the cemetery and not in the crematorium car park

• maintain social distancing at all times – including from council staff maintaining the grounds

• not take part in any gatherings around graves or grave sites – only people from the same household should visit at the same time

• only visit during published cemetery opening hours

• not assist in any works in the grounds including interment

• be respectful of any services taking place

The office and book of remembrance chapel remain closed.

Josie Wragg, chief executive, said: “Our staff were distraught when they had to close the cemetery, knowing bereaved families would like to visit and pay their respects.

“Please be reassured, while the cemetery has been closed to the public, we have continued to care for those interred at the Slough cemetery as if they were our own family.

“Please feel free to visit your departed loved ones once again – but please, to ensure your safety and ours, follow the new guidelines.”