Thames Valley Solace Sexual Assault Referral Centre still open during COVID-19 crisis

A centre which supports victims of rape and sexual assault has reported a significant drop in the number of people coming forward for help during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Thames Valley Solace Sexual Assault Referral Centre provided support for just eight people in April, either via the police or self-referral, compared to 57 last month.

The service, based in Slough and Bicester, said the 86 per cent decrease could be down to victims being unaware the centre remains open, having less opportunity to report due to living with their abuser or being afraid of getting into trouble if the abuse took place at a social gathering.

Both centres offer non-judgemental care and treatment, and while the team encourages social distancing in line with Government recommendations, their focus is on offering support to those who need it.

The self-referral route gives people time to make decisions about what support they want in the long term, without losing any forensic evidence.

Staff can address physical, sexual and mental health needs and if required, perform a medical examination and store evidence for an agreed time until the person feels ready to disclose to the police, or not. The choice is theirs.

Victoria Stockley, manager of Thames Valley Solace SARCs, said, “We want people to know that they are still able to contact us confidentially to access support.

“Our team of examiners and crisis workers are still here to support those who do need us - whether they report to the police or choose to self-refer to us.

“You can still access support via our website, www.solacesarc.org.uk, or our 24/7 self-referral line - 0800 970 9952 – and if and if you can’t access a telephone, you can email info@solacesarc.org.uk.”

The majority of consultations will take place over the telephone but if a full medical examination is required this will take place at the centre’s base in Church Street.

Full personal protective equipment will be available to all involved.