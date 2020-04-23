Landlords with rooms to rent asked to house rough sleepers

Landlords with rooms to rent are being asked to come forward if they can help house rough sleepers and sofa surfers after the COVID-19 lockdown.

More than 60 people have been placed in temporary accommodation across the borough over the past month as part of the council’s emergency response to containing the spread of corona-virus.

The council now wants to hear from anyone who has a studio flat, a one-bedroom flat or rooms to rent who could potentially provide a permanent address for people when the lockdown ends.

The residents have had to abide by social distancing measures and adhere to the Government’s rules regarding only going out for essential exercise and purchasing food.

Richard West, interim director of place and development at Slough Borough Council, said: “We have a unique opportunity to help people who have for years lead chaotic lives and whose first priority has not necessarily been a room for the night or to engage with our teams.

“Now they are indoors we are reaching some of our clients and they are making real achievements and changes to their lives which could lead to real improvements to their circumstances.

“We are committed to not only supporting them through to the end of this crisis, but when the lockdown ends and the situation starts returning to normality, hopefully helping people into accommodation which could transform their futures.

“If any landlord has any empty rooms then we are urging them to contact us to discuss how it could work.”

The council’s housing team has been working alongside charities including the London and Slough Run, Slough Homeless Our Concern and Slough Outreach to house rough sleepers during the public health crisis.

Contact the council’s outreach team leader, Stuart Adnitt, on 01753 476732 if you have a property which may be suitable.