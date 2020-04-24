Feel good news: 268 volunteers sign up with Slough CVS

SLOUGH: Following its One Community Response call out for volunteers, 268 people have come forward to help Slough Council for Voluntary Service (CVS).

It was such an ‘overwhelming’ response, Slough CVS had to close the recruitment in order to process and place everyone.

Businesses have also come forward to support the request for volunteers, including Metro Bank, which sent some of its staff to help with sorting out food packages at the Langley Hub.

Slough CVS has placed volunteers in roles from wellbeing friends, dog walking, shopping assistants, pharmacy collectors and food delivery at Langley College.

If your organisation needs volunteers, contact Yvette Hockley at yvette@slough cvs.org.uk

ASCOT: A 15-year-old has shown his appreciation to the hospital staff he calls a ‘second family’ by delivering them a feast of Indian food.

Naseem Ali was born with multiple medical conditions and has undergone 27 operations, including a liver transplant, at King’s College Hospital in London.

He said: “I spent the first few years of my life at King’s College hospital and all the staff in the paediatric team have become my second family.

“I wanted to show my appreciation during this pandemic to the hospital that saved my life by treating them to a delicious lunch.”

Ray of Sunshine ward at the hospital, which Naseem was treated on, was gifted a bounty of biryanis, chickpeas and pakoras from Peppermills Indian Takeaway at Royal Hunt House in Fernbank Road.

Naseem’s father, Sham, owns the eatery and it was here that Naseem helped to prepare and pack the food which Sham then delivered.

WINDSOR: A solicitor in Windsor is thanking NHS employees by offering a free will service.

Ash Sanger, founder of Allwyn Sanger Solicitors, is giving back to staff who work for the NHS by offering the service during the public health crisis.

She said: “There is no doubt these people working for the NHS will be frightened by having to put themselves at risk every day.

“Naturally a high proportion will consider the need to make a will to ensure provisions for their loved ones.

“We are blessed with our NHS. Doctors, nurses, cleaners porters, suppliers and ambulance workers are battling daily around the clock for us.”

For more information contact 01753 850915 or visit: www.allwynsanger.com

LANGLEY: A whip round by Royal Mail staff helped raise money for NHS workers at Wexham Park Hospital.

Employees at the company’s Heathrow Worldwide Distribution Centre, in Langley, bought essential food supplies and toiletries for hospital staff who don’t have the time to shop for essentials themselves.

Organiser Joe Elms said: “I would like to thank everyone at Royal Mail, this is very close to our hearts with Wexham being on our doorstep and many wives working there.”

THAMES VALLEY: The Countess of Wessex joined a Thames Valley Air Ambulance weekly scheduled crew video call on Tuesday to pass on her thanks to the charity’s paramedics and doctors.

She thanked them for redeploying in support their NHS frontline colleagues during the pandemic.

The Countess of Wessex, who last year became the Royal Patron to the charity, said: “Thank you for going that extra mile and working with the NHS, working within that sector, and supporting what they are all doing.”