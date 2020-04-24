Weekend M4 closure between Slough and Maidenhead for Smart Motorway works

The M4 is closing in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend.

The motorway will be shut from junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) to junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) while works are carried out on the Smart Motorways scheme.

The closures will be in place from 8pm tonight (Friday) until Monday morning.

A diversion route will use the A308M, A308, A332 and the A335.

Government restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 remain in place with people being advised to only go outside for food, health reasons or essential work.