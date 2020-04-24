Council leader calls for more Government funding to tackle COVID-19 crisis

The economic pressures of COVID-19 could leave Slough Borough Council ‘with very little financial room to manoeuvre’ if more funding is not provided by the Government, the council leader said.

Local authorities across the country have been hit by the financial impact of the virus with spiralling costs to maintain social care services, safeguard and shield the vulnerable, support businesses and protect rough sleepers and domestic abuse victims.

Slough Borough Council has been given £3.5million from central Government to deal with the pandemic so far and has received assurances that a similar amount is yet to come.

But leader of the council, Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) fears this funding will soon be outweighed by the additional costs placed on the council.

He said: “It’s early days to be making firm predictions, but the council’s current financial modelling indicates the additional costs could quickly escalate to £3million more than the new funding received from central Government.”

He added the council has set money aside to cover such events but said further funding is needed to help it maintain its vital local services.

“It will leave us with very little financial room for manoeuvre in the months ahead, unless government provides a further tranche of funding to support our continuing response and critical services,” he said.

Neighbouring local authority, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, is facing financial difficulties with council leader Andrew Johnson warning this week it is ‘highly likely’ the council will be forced to file a Section 114 notice by the end of the financial year

A S114 notice is an emergency measure which bans all new council expenditure with the exception of statutory services for protecting vulnerable people.