Knit Your Socks Off deliver bundle of toys to staff at Wexham Park Hospital

A knitting group has been making personalised toys for nurses at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough to show ‘support and appreciation for the real heroes of the pandemic.’

Knit Your Socks Off is a voluntary community group founded four years ago by Slough-based Sbba Siddique and Samina Hussain.

“Coronavirus has shown us that real heroes don’t wear capes they wear scrubs,” said Sbba.

“They are putting the public ahead of their own families,” she added about NHS workers treating patients with coronavirus.

A bundle of knitted toys – dubbed Charlie and friends – were delivered to Wexham Park Hospital on Thursday in time for the weekly clap for the NHS.

Suzanne Veltri, senior Sister Wexham Park Hospital A&E Department, said: “Wexham Park would like to thank the Knit Your Socks Off Team for your kind donations of knitted Charlie’s.

“We are all overwhelmed by our community’s love and kind generosity during this challenging time and we will be eternally grateful.”

Since launching the group, Knit Your Socks Off have made about 15 deliveries to Wexham Park Hospital including socks and blankets for cancer patients and angel cribs for stillborn babies.

The group, which usually meets on the second Saturday of the month at the Asian Star Radio Station in Slough and on the third Tuesday of the month at the Holiday Inn in Maidenhead, has set up a ‘very active’ whatsapp group to keep in touch during the lockdown.

Sbba added: “We can’t thank the amazing doctors, nurses and all healthcare professionals for their hard work they are doing we are so proud of our NHS and wanted to show our appreciation is a small way.”