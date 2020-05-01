Volunteers needed to help Slough Community Transport deliver shopping and prescriptions

A charity which usually provides transport to those in need has been collecting prescriptions and delivering shopping during the coronavirus outbreak.

Slough Community Transport made its 2,000th delivery yesterday (Thursday) and is now calling for more volunteers so it can increase its capacity.

George Howard, chief executive of the charity said it decided to offer the service after realising its usual transport services would not be required during lockdown.

He said: “We would normally transport people to medical appointments, schools, colleges and day centres who are unable to use public transport.

“When lockdown began we had two choices, you have a situation where all your normal work has been suspended so you either decide to close for three months and say we’ll be ready to go again when our members are allowed to go out, or you decide there are other things your staff can do.”

The charity contacted all pharmacies in Slough about its prescription pick up service and handed out leaflets to shoppers before the lockdown was announced advertising the service.

The charity had more than 20 requests for shopping services after the first day.

He said: “We work seven days a week and can offer a same-day delivery service for prescriptions.

“If there are more people out there wanting the service, and people who want to volunteer, perhaps we could put one and two together.”

Anyone living in Slough who is self isolating and needs help with getting their prescriptions or with food shopping can call

One Slough Support on 01753 944198.

You can also call this number to volunteer.

Visit www.sloughcommunitytransport.com for more information.