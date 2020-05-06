Wexham Park Hospital staff join clap for carers as Maidenhead turns blue

Staff at Wexham Park Hospital stepped outdoors last week to join in the national applause for care workers.

Nurses, doctors and other staff at the Slough hospital put their hands together to thank and pay tribute to their colleagues up and down the country who are working hard to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

They were joined in spirit by residents from across the area, who have been going into their front gardens or standing at their windows and balconies to join the clap for carers every week.

Last week, the Royal Borough stepped up its efforts to thank NHS workers by illuminating the town hall and Maidenhead Bridge blue in the evening.

For the last few weeks Berkshire House, the tallest building in Maidenhead, has also been lit up with blue lights.

The projection onto the town hall, which also includes the message ‘Thank you key workers and NHS’ was carried out by artist Ross Ashton.

The project is sponsored by NSL Connect, Volker Highways and Urbaser, meaning it is of no cost to the taxpayer.