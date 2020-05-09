Charity donates water bottles to NHS staff at Wexham Park

A charity which provides fresh water and food to impoverished countries has teamed up to donate 1500 water bottles to NHS staff.

Feed the Soul in Slough delivered three pallets containing 1,460 bottles of water to key workers at Wexham Park Hospital on Tuesday.

“We wanted to know how we can help our own community,” said David Camp, chairman of the Feed the Soul Foundation.

After getting in touch with staff at Wexham Park Hospital, they said they were in need of water bottles as the ‘PPE outfits are very hot to work in.’

“They need to rehydrate regularly,” David added.

Over the last few years the charity, which primarily works on projects in African and Asian countries, has built a well in Nigeria and provided emergency aid to people in Pakistan providing enough supplies to feed 100 families for a month.

“We do it because we think it is the right thing to do,” David said.

At the beginning of the outbreak David said ‘everyone wanted to do something’ to help people in the community through the pandemic.

The charity set aside the work they normally do to focus on providing vital support to the community.

“People have been doing wonderful things.

“We are very happy to help out,” he added.

After contacting the NHS the charity banded together to collect the bottles of water to donate.

Staff at Wexham Park Hospital were able to take a short break from their busy shifts to collect the water from volunteers at Feed the Soul.

“We are glad we can do our bit.”