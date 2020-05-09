Airline staff create lounge for Wexham Park Hosptial workers

Airline staff who have been furloughed or made redundant have been treating health workers at Wexham Park Hospital to a ‘first class, lounge experience’.

Project Wingman, formed of pilots and cabin crew who are not working during the COVID-19 crisis, has been travelling to hospitals around the country.

This week, staff at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, and Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, have been treated to luxurious lounge spaces by the crew.

Open seven days a week, the lounges are spaces where hospital staff can unwind before, after and during shifts, chatting to colleagues, reading magazines and enjoying a hot drink.

Captain Stephanie Bloxidge, Project Wingman team leader at Frimley Park Hospital, said: “There are a lot of furloughed airline staff at the moment, so we thought why not create a nice space for the NHS staff during this time?

“It’s a nice escape for them. They can be looked after and it’s a rare opportunity to be served a cup of tea by a pilot or cabin crew and not talk about COVID for 10 minutes while they have a break.”

Janet King, Frimley Health director of human resources and corporate services added that the lounges had created a ‘buzz’ at the hospitals.