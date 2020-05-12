Dash Charity receives £1,000 grant from Louis Baylis Trust's emergency coronavirus fund

A domestic abuse charity has received a £1,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust’s emergency coronavirus fund to enable it to provide vital support to people during the pandemic.

The Dash Charity, based in Slough, provides refuge and support to women and children experiencing domestic violence.

The charity has seen an increase in referrals for children who have witnessed or experienced domestic violence since the lockdown began.

“People know how to keep themselves safe for a period of time but there is a limit to how long they can keep that up,” said Alison Bourne, CEO of the Dash Charity.

However, calls to the Dash helpline have decreased, which is believed to be due to women being trapped with their abuser.

“Our biggest worry is when lockdown is completely lifted or lightened we expect a surge in enquires and referrals,” Alison said.

The funds will go towards supporting the helpline where people can contact the charity on behalf of themselves or a loved one.

Last month Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the Government would donate £2million to domestic violence charities.

However, Alison said the charity was yet to receive any of the money.

She added: “People at the frontline dealing with people directly are the areas who need the money.”

The Dash Charity helpline 01753 549 865 remains open during the pandemic from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

People in need of refuge accommodation can also contact the charity on 0333 344 5371.