98-year-old is guest of honour at VE day party

A 98-year-old was the guest of honour at a VE day party in Montgomery Place on Friday.

Colin Pill, chairman of the board for Healthwatch Slough, wanted to do something special for his elderly neighbour Emily Kempster.

“It brought her out of her shell which is really needed at the moment,” he said.

A total of 17 people met for a social distance gathering to mark the historic day.

Wartime music was played during the celebrations and Emily was ‘tapping her foot and singing along to the music.’

“We want to show people we can still enjoy ourselves,” said Colin, who has battled pneumonia twice since the lockdown began.

At the beginning of lockdown Emily fell and hurt her face but thanks to support from neighbours and visits from carers she has recovered.

“It will be wonderful if that community spirt will carry on after the pandemic,” Colin added.