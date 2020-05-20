Wider reopening of Slough schools unlikely until June 8 'at the earliest'

A letter has been written to parents, carers and guardians in Slough informing them many schools will not be re-opening to more pupils on June 1.

The Government has asked schools to prepare for more children from the start of next month with reception, year one and year six prioritised for a return in smaller class sizes.

But a letter co-signed by Slough Borough Council, the Slough Primary Headteacher Association and Slough Association of Secondary Headteachers said many schools in the area will not be welcoming more students until June 8 at the earliest.

It said: “Primary and Secondary headteachers in Slough are working with the council to try to bring your children back to school, for at least a little while before the summer holidays.

“They agree this may help to prepare your children for returning to school full time, which we hope will not be too far away.

“However, this can only happen when schools can be confident that your children will be safe, your family will be safe and school staff will be safe.

“Slough Schools understand many of you will share their desire for children to be back in school with their friends and their teacher and the need for this to be as safe as possible.”

A survey carried out by the NASUWT, The Teachers’ Union, found that out of nearly 29,000 teachers who took part, 95 per cent expressed anxiety and concern about a wider reopening of schools.

Schools have remained open for children of key workers, some pupils with special educational needs and those with social care workers throughout the pandemic.

This week, the council said 529 pupils are attending schools in the borough.

The letter to parents, guardians and carers said the wider school population may need to return part-time when it is safe to do so.

This could see children being offered a place for one or two days a week.

Further updates will be provided when schools are ready to welcome back more children, the letter added.