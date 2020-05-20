Wider reopening of Slough schools unlikely until June 8 'at the earliest'

12:23PM, Wednesday 20 May 2020
A letter has been written to parents, carers and guardians in Slough informing them many schools will not be re-opening to more pupils on June 1.
The Government has asked schools to prepare for more children from the start of next month with reception, year one and year six prioritised for a return in smaller class sizes.
But a letter co-signed by Slough Borough Council, the Slough Primary Headteacher Association and Slough Association of Secondary Headteachers said many schools in the area will not be welcoming more students until June 8 at the earliest.
It said: “Primary and Secondary headteachers in Slough are working with the council to try to bring your children back to school, for at least a little while before the summer holidays.
“They agree this may help to prepare your children for returning to school full time, which we hope will not be too far away.
“However, this can only happen when schools can be confident that your children will be safe, your family will be safe and school staff will be safe.
“Slough Schools understand many of you will share their desire for children to be back in school with their friends and their teacher and the need for this to be as safe as possible.”
A survey carried out by the NASUWT, The Teachers’ Union, found that out of nearly 29,000 teachers who took part, 95 per cent expressed anxiety and concern about a wider reopening of schools.
Schools have remained open for children of key workers, some pupils with special educational needs and those with social care workers throughout the pandemic.
This week, the council said 529 pupils are attending schools in the borough.
The letter to parents, guardians and carers said the wider school population may need to return part-time when it is safe to do so.
This could see children being offered a place for one or two days a week.
Further updates will be provided when schools are ready to welcome back more children, the letter added.
be_ transparent
13:42, 20 May 2020
It is a bit predictable that those working in the education sector are 'anxious' about going back to work - the trade unions appear to be very busy organising a complete economic collapse of the country, and everyone knows that for many it is difficult to go to work if children are not at school. Day after day concerned teachers and nurses appear on sky and bbc - only later turning out to be Left wing activists, somehow the bbc and sky fail to mention this at the time of the interview. I suggest a solution for the problem that will reveal where the educational establishment really sit - for every day they block children from going back to school after June 1 - Start the next term one school day early. As soon as they don't gain at all from sandbagging only genuine concerns should be left.
