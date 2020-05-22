Slough CVS secures £10,000 funding for vital relief work

A £10,000 grant has been secured by a volunteer organisation in Slough to support residents in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Slough Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) received the funding from the Berkshire Community Foundation’s Vital for Berkshire Coronavirus Appeal.

The cash will be dished out to seven groups in the borough who are providing people with food and essential supplies.

These include Colnbrook Cares, the Haymill Support Group, Pakistani Welfare Association, Sewa Day, Slough Islamic Trust, Slough Modest Sisters and Upton Court Support Group.

Each group’s volunteers have been enlisted to help the One Slough Community Response team provide vital services to vulnerable people.

Suhas Madhekar, from Sewa Day, said: “This is fantastic news which facilitates us to enhance and deliver on our commitments to Slough.”

Businesses and members of the public can also donate to Slough CVS’ Slough Giving – COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund which is aiming to distribute money to charities and community groups in the area.

Visit www.sloughcvs.org/donate.