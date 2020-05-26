MyCouncil customer service centre to remain closed post-lockdown

A face-to-face customer service centre in Slough High Street will not be reopening following the COVID-19 lockdown, the council has confirmed.

MyCouncil, in Landmark Place, has been closed since March as part of the local authority’s response to the public health crisis.

Slough Borough Council said it will be opening local access points at Langley, Cippenham and Britwell Libraries to replace the service.

Residents who need to see the council’s customer service or housing teams will be able to do so by appointment or by popping in.

The council said the decision to close MyCouncil had been made before the COVID-19 crisis and was part of an ‘on-going programme of transformation’.

Joe Carter, the council’s director of transformation, said: “The way people have been contacting us has dramatically changed since lockdown began; with many residents who used to come and see us finding how much easier it is and just how much they can do online or over the phone.

“But we know there are residents who can’t contact us online or may need extra help and we want to free up our face to face advisors for those who need this the most.

“So our message is, don’t go backwards, continue to do it online or on the phone as you have been during lockdown and now, if you do need to see us face to face you can make an appointment and you will not have to travel into the town centre to do so.”

The local access points will now be taking cash payments but the council said residents and businesses can pay for many services online.

Council tax and rent can also be paid for over the phone, in cash at post offices or any PayZone outlet.

A specific date is yet to be confirmed for the opening of the local access points.

The council added it is also planning to open access points in neighbourhoods such as Chalvey.