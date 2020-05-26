'Pots of Love' initiative supports bereaved residents in Slough

A funeral directors is delivering flowers, garden pots and drawings to people who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus outbreak.

The ‘Pots of Love’ initiative is being delivered by E Sargeant & Son Funeral Directors and volunteer organisation Slough Mutual Aid.

Members of the public are being asked to support the cause by donating spare garden pots and plants.

Children aged 14 and under have also been challenged to draw pictures of things that will make people smile like rainbows, hearts or flowers and include the words ‘thinking of you’.

There will be special prizes for the winning drawings.

Mark Clements, south regional support manager for Funeral Partners, said: “No one should feel alone in this outbreak, so we want to show those who have recently lost loved ones that Slough is thinking of them by delivering these cards and pots of love to their door.”

Julie Siddiqi, community organiser at Slough Mutual Aid, said: “It is great to be working with Mark and the team at E Sargeant.

“They are a respected local business and they know how to work sensitively with families going through difficult times.

“It has been so much harder for families to properly grieve a loved one because of the pandemic and this feels like one way we can let them know that as a community in Slough, we are thinking of them."

Pictures for the drawing competition can be sent to sloughmutualaid@gmail.com, along with the artist’s name and age and a parent’s name and phone number.

Residents should contact the same email address if they can donate spare pots, compost, plants or other garden features for the Pots of Love project.