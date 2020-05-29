Man, 51, jailed for abducting teenage girl in Slough

A 51-year-old man has been jailed for sending sexual communications to a teenager before abducting her in Slough.

Anthony Day, of Hatton Avenue, Slough, sexually communicated with the 15-year-old girl between October 6 and October 17 last year.

Then on December 19, Day abducted the same girl from Bath Road.

She was found the same day.

Police arrested Day on December 20 and charged him with abduction.

He was later charged with sexual communication on February 27.

Day appeared at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, May 20 where he received a 15-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of abduction and one count of sexual communication.

He will be placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Hannah Broughton, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “The young victim in this case and her family have shown extreme bravery since this terrifying ordeal.

“Day has shown no regard for the law, which is reflected in his sentence.

“As a registered sex offender, measures will now be put in place for us to be able to closely monitor him.

“Thames Valley Police takes all reports of this nature extremely seriously. Even if you are not sure, please report your concerns. Your information could help our trained officers and staff protect a victim.

“If you believe there is immediate danger, please call 999.

“If it is not an emergency, call our non-emergency, 24/7 number 101, or visit a police station. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”