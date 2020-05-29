Slough MP responds to criticism questioning lockdown whereabouts

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi has confirmed he has been living in Kent during the COVID-19 lockdown due to family reasons.

The former Kent county councillor said he took the decision ahead of the announcement of a UK-wide lockdown on March 23 to stay near his elderly grandparents who had both been ill for several weeks.

He has since faced criticism on social media from the Slough Conser-vative Group for not being transparent about his whereabouts.

Mr Dhesi said: “With the impending introduction of lockdown, my family and I agreed that we would stay in one place in Kent, close to my mother’s elderly parents, who had both been feeling very poorly for several weeks.

“In hindsight, I’m relieved we made that decision, since a few days afterwards our worst fears were realised when my grandmother sadly passed away.

“Had I not been there, I wouldn’t have been able to comfort and support my mother and close family, nor been able to check up on my grandfather, obviously maintaining social distance.”

The Labour politician said his whereabouts were ‘no secret’ and added he had been working through ‘thousands’ of pieces of casework with his team and attending online meetings.

He accused the Slough Conservative Group of attempting to ‘whip up sensationalism’ and said they should focus on helping their constituents.

Cllr Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) responded: “You become a councillor and get involved in politics to serve the people and actions speak louder than words.

“Leaving the town that you’re meant to be the national leader of during such a tough time is a poor reflection.”