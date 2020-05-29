Slough MP responds to criticism questioning lockdown whereabouts

03:00PM, Friday 29 May 2020
MP for Slough Tan Dhesi has confirmed he has been living in Kent during the COVID-19 lockdown due to family reasons.
The former Kent county councillor said he took the decision ahead of the announcement of a UK-wide lockdown on March 23 to stay near his elderly grandparents who had both been ill for several weeks.
He has since faced criticism on social media from the Slough Conser-vative Group for not being transparent about his whereabouts.
Mr Dhesi said: “With the impending introduction of lockdown, my family and I agreed that we would stay in one place in Kent, close to my mother’s elderly parents, who had both been feeling very poorly for several weeks.
“In hindsight, I’m relieved we made that decision, since a few days afterwards our worst fears were realised when my grandmother sadly passed away.
“Had I not been there, I wouldn’t have been able to comfort and support my mother and close family, nor been able to check up on my grandfather, obviously maintaining social distance.”
The Labour politician said his whereabouts were ‘no secret’ and added he had been working through ‘thousands’ of pieces of casework with his team and attending online meetings.
He accused the Slough Conservative Group of attempting to ‘whip up sensationalism’ and said they should focus on helping their constituents.
Cllr Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) responded: “You become a councillor and get involved in politics to serve the people and actions speak louder than words.
“Leaving the town that you’re meant to be the national leader of during such a tough time is a poor reflection.”
Stranger
17:28, 29 May 2020
Another one. So, while everyone else was being told in no uncertain terms by the likes of Dhesi that they had to STAY AT HOME and must BY NO MEANS visit elderly relatives, he chose his second or third home, just like one of those people who scarpered off to their second homes in the Lake District or Scotland. Staying at home was only meant for the likes of US, not the likes of HIM. Nobody was allowed to visit care homes - everyone was told to stay away. Now it seems he has to excuse his absence by saying he was working flat out for his constituents and answering emails - no, really... What has happened to this country? If you were a commoner, you couldn't even take a walk in the park without coming under the scrutiny of the police if you sat on a bench. But the likes of these people could choose to go and drive, visit who they like and live where they like. If he got stopped by the police, he would just say "Do you know who I am?" and be let off the hook. But try reasoning with the police if you're a nobody in Slough - you're not getting anywhere. There are ample examples on Youtube of the police in Slough throwing their weight around, even assaulting people, and impinging on people's legal rights and breaking their own rules. But I guess they knew not to mess with HIM. What a corrupt country. I have no intention of observing any future lockdown rules.
