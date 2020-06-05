Slough Town fan's 582-mile challenge for Royal National Lifeboat Institution

A Slough Town fan is covering the distance from Arbour Park to every away ground in the National League South to support a charity close to his heart.

Mark Scaife is aiming to complete the 582-mile challenge on his cross trainer in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The 46-year-old has been a lifelong supporter of the RNLI but over the last five years he has been working ever closely with water safety organisations following the death of his son Michael.

In August 2015, 20-year-old Michael drowned in the Jubilee River, near The Myrke, Datchet, after jumping in to save a friend.

Mark, from Langley, said: “Obviously after Michael died, and it’s coming up to the five-year anniversary, I’ve been working with water safety advocates as much as I can.

“In these times a lot of charities are struggling because there’s not any footfall in shops.

“The RNLI are an emergency service as much as the police but they are a charity and receive no government funding.”

Mark told the Express it has been ‘frustrating’ seeing the number of incidents volunteer lifeboats have been called to since people flocked to beaches following the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.

He added: “There’s been so many incidents over the past few weeks where people have been ‘tombstoning’ and getting into trouble in the sea and it’s frustrating because there’s lots of us out there who have lost children and we’re all in this little group that we don’t want to be part of.”

The Langley resident, who works as a sterile services co-ordinator at Northwood’s Mount Vernon Hospital, is also hoping to lose weight during the challenge.

He has currently raised £725 and has pledged to donate £1 for every 1lb he loses.

But he said if his target reaches £1,000 he will double his donation to £2 for each 1lb of weight loss.

Visit www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/mark-scaife2 to donate.