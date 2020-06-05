Labour councillors donate £1000 to Slough Foodbank

Members of the Slough Labour Group have donated £1,000 to support the work of Slough Foodbank.

The four-figure donation is made up from a proportion of each councillor’s allowance during the lockdown period.

Cllr Christine Hulme, chairwoman of the Labour Group, said: “Slough Foodbank do a wonderful job and all in Slough Labour want to thank volunteers locally who have done so much to help our residents in need, so I am delighted to make this donation of behalf of the Labour Group of councillors.

“Poverty and inequality are not inevitable and the scale of inequality in this country has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Over the past year Slough Foodbank has provided almost 5,000 three-day emergency food parcels to those in need in the borough.