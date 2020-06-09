Teenager suffers potentially 'life-changing' injuries in Britwell park attack

A teenager suffered potentially ‘life-changing’ injuries after being attacked by a large group of people in a Britwell Park.

At about 4.35pm on Saturday, three teenage boys were sitting on a bench in Monksfield Recreation Ground when a group of ‘eight to ten’ males in masks approached them.

The gang attacked the trio with one of the victims, 15, suffering injuries to his wrist caused by a knife.

He has since been discharged but police said he will need further treatment which could be life-changing.

The other two victims, 15 and 16, did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Lucy Deane, based at Slough police station, has appealed for witnesses to the attack which police are treating as grievous bodily harm.

She said: “The 15-year-old boy who sustained injuries to his wrist will need to have further hospital treatment which could be life-changing.

“Furthermore, we believe the group of males may have used a black VW golf and a white Citroen C3.

“Therefore, we are urging any motorists to please check any dash-cam footage from the local area around the time of assault in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.”

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Slough; an 18-year-old man from Feltham and a 19-year-old man from Bristol were arrested in connection with this incident and have been released on bail.

Anyone with information should call police quoting the reference number 43200168524 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.